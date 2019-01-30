Submitted by Laura Young
During the 2018 holiday season, Books-A-Million in Brunswick organized a book and toy drive to benefit pediatric patients at the Brunswick hospital and Wolfson Children’s at the Southeast Georgia Health System.
More than 200 new books, educational toys, games and stuffed animals were collected and donated to the Health System Foundation.
Pictured are Victoria Simpson, Books-A-Million, from left; Krista Robitz, director of development for the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation; and George Ryan, Books-A-Million.