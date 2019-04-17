Submitted by Liz DeMato
The 2018 winners of bocce ball Bill Giles and Bill Viall were awarded a trophy and T-shirt at the inaugural opening of the Bocce Ball 2019 season. Mark Gagliano presented the Charlie Brown Memorial Trophy.
The two team competitions start at 12:30 p.m. and continue to 3:30 p.m. at Epworth by the Sea, near the tennis courts. Games will be held April 28; May 5, 12, 19; June 2, 19 with the finals on June 23.
All are invited to attend and cheer on their favorite teams. A substitution list is maintained if you would like to participate. For more information, contact Mark Gagliano, 912-399-8809, magagliano@att.net. Pictured are Bill Gibbs, left, and Mark Gagliano.