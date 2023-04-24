042423_new-boating
Submitted by Cynthia Lamb

Mike Moye of America’s Boating Club Golden Isles (part of the United States Power Squadrons, USPS) recently received the USPS’s 2022 Charles F. Chapman Award for Excellence in Teaching, the highest recognition awarded to USPS educators.

Moye has been a club member since 1988 and has taught multiple courses, often the introductory safety course, America’s Boating Course.

He will lead the next boating course on April 29. To register, call or text 229-454-6791 or email mmoye@surfsouth.com or visit gisps.org. Pictured are Mike Moye, left, and Chief Commander Craig Fraser of the United States Power Squadrons.

