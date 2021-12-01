120621_Sail Club Donation 2021
Buy Now

Submitted by Vicky Jefferis

America’s Boating Club — Golden Isles members Jack Sterrett and Ed Reynolds recently presented a donation to high school sailing coach Jeff Betts, Golden Isles Community Sailing Center Board member Pam Heine and members of the local youth sailing team.

America’s Boating Club is a group for all types of boaters — novice or experienced, sail, power and paddle. It brings boaters together to improve their skills, make connections, and just enjoy time together, both on and off the water.

Pictured are Bruce Bland, from left, Wyatt Kolkmeyer, Liam Kolkmeyer, Eli Herdon, Bowen Colquit, Zane Buchli, Collin Register, Joshua Spencer, Jeff Betts, Ed Reynolds, Pam Heine, and Jack Sterrett.

More from this section

Petition drive takes aim at Spaceport Camden

Petition drive takes aim at Spaceport Camden

Opponents of a proposed spaceport in Camden County plan to deliver petitions signed by more than 4,100 registered voters asking for a special election to determine if any more money should be spent on the project.