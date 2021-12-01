Submitted by Vicky Jefferis
America’s Boating Club — Golden Isles members Jack Sterrett and Ed Reynolds recently presented a donation to high school sailing coach Jeff Betts, Golden Isles Community Sailing Center Board member Pam Heine and members of the local youth sailing team.
America’s Boating Club is a group for all types of boaters — novice or experienced, sail, power and paddle. It brings boaters together to improve their skills, make connections, and just enjoy time together, both on and off the water.
Pictured are Bruce Bland, from left, Wyatt Kolkmeyer, Liam Kolkmeyer, Eli Herdon, Bowen Colquit, Zane Buchli, Collin Register, Joshua Spencer, Jeff Betts, Ed Reynolds, Pam Heine, and Jack Sterrett.