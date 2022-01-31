013122_brooks

Submitted by Cynthia Lamb

America’s Boating Club Golden Isles recently hosted Capt. Brooks Good of Coastal Outdoor Adventures.

Good, owner of Coastal Outdoor Adventures based on St. Simons Island, was the featured speaker at the boating club’s January meeting.

He has spent most of his life fishing, hunting, exploring and working on the Coast of Georgia. He shared his knowledge of local fishing and his passion for coastal adventures with club members and their guests.

Pictured is Capt. Good.

