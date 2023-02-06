Submitted by Cynthia Lamb
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles recently hosted Clay George, a senior wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, as the speaker at a recent meeting.
The club’s social was held at Nazzaro’s Restaurant on St. Simons Island.
George shared information about how the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale and discussed the pending NOAA regulations with respect to marine navigation here in their calving grounds
Pictured are Jerry Lamb, commander of the Golden Isles Boating Club, from left, Eileen Berta, administrative officer of the Golden Isles Boating Club and George.