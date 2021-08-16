Submitted by Vicky Jefferis
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles recently hosted “Foar from Home,” four veterans who are rowing across the Atlantic Ocean to raise awareness and money to help combat PTSD and veteran suicide.
The Foar from Home team is partnering with the Cross the Line Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization, to raise awareness and funds for programs like “K-9 for Warriors” and others.
Pictured are Terry Osman, from left, Frank Berta, Paul Lore, Cynthia Lamb and Eileen Berta.