Submitted by Vicky Jefferis

America’s Boating Club Golden Isles recently hosted “Foar from Home,” four veterans who are rowing across the Atlantic Ocean to raise awareness and money to help combat PTSD and veteran suicide.

The Foar from Home team is partnering with the Cross the Line Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization, to raise awareness and funds for programs like “K-9 for Warriors” and others.

Pictured are Terry Osman, from left, Frank Berta, Paul Lore, Cynthia Lamb and Eileen Berta.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: 'It's a great honor,' says new harbor pilot

Gordon Strother Jr. had only to raise his right hand and read some lines from a single page, and he’d be a licensed pilot with the Brunswick Board of Pilotage Commissioners. That would authorize him to guide those enormous ships in and out of the harbor, through the channel at the offshore b…

Section 6 loaded on to barge for transport

Salvors placed Section 6 of the Golden Ray wreckage onto the deck of a dry dock barge Friday, ridding the St. Simons Sound of a 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel that had polluted the surrounding waters for two weeks.