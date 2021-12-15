Submitted by Heather Heath
The NEA Big Read will be taking place in February 2022 and Golden Isles Arts & Humanities in partnership with artist Serena Hall is calling artists to exhibit their work in the Cultural Expressions exhibit to be on display at the Ritz when Coastal Georgia Reads “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.
The gallery will host local and regional artists displaying their individual work bound in a common theme — a reflection of pride in the many dimensions of the African-American cultural experience from the past, the present and looking to the future.
For more information, please contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at 912-262-6394 or info@goldenislearts.org.