Lynn W Cates

Submitted by Richard Knight

The Coastal Photographers’ Guild recently held its Big Photo Show, a contest and exhibit for its members.

A number of locals were awarded for their work. Photographs may be viewed at three locations.

Glynn Visual Art, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island showcases The Big Photo Show. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. It will be on display through Aug. 2.

Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick, hosts the Big Photo Show Too. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Work will be on display through Aug. 3. A closing reception will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 2, with a People’s Choice winner being named.

The St. Simons Island Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, is hosting the Best of the Best with the show’s former winners on display through the month of July.

Pictured are artists and guests at the opening reception June 27 at Glynn Visual Arts. The winners were as follows:

People category

First place: “Market Day’ by Phillip Mason

Second place: “Preparation” by Duke Smith

Third place: “Monster Energy” by Steve Bahrns

Honorable Mention: “Glacier Girl” by Ellen Smith

Open category

First place: “Red White and Blue” by Elma Andrews

Second place: “Reflections” by Robert Kelterborn

Third place: “Chevy” by Carol Ann Wages

Honorable mention: “Shoes and Boots” by Craig Warren

Honorable mention: “Beauty in Repose” by Robert Kelterborn

Nature category

First place: “Revealing the Moonlight Mate” by Charles Opper

Second place: “Froggy” by Jim Squires

Third place: “Looking for Love” by Elma Andrews

Honorable mention: “Unity” by Phillip Mason

Landscape category

First place: “Radiant Beam” by Steve Kendall

Second place: “Tortuga Dawn” by Duke Smith

Third place: “Full Speed Ahead” by Michael Milner

Honorable mention: “Through the Morning Mist” by Michael Milner

Honorable mention: “Two Horses” by Emory Moody

People’s Choice:

First place: “Foggy Morning” by Shirley Robinson

Second place: “Market Day” by Phil Mason

Third place: “All Alone” by Steve Kendall

Best of Show: “Radiant Beam” by Steve Kendall

