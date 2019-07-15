Submitted by Richard Knight
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild recently held its Big Photo Show, a contest and exhibit for its members.
A number of locals were awarded for their work. Photographs may be viewed at three locations.
Glynn Visual Art, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island showcases The Big Photo Show. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. It will be on display through Aug. 2.
Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick, hosts the Big Photo Show Too. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Work will be on display through Aug. 3. A closing reception will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 2, with a People’s Choice winner being named.
The St. Simons Island Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, is hosting the Best of the Best with the show’s former winners on display through the month of July.
Pictured are artists and guests at the opening reception June 27 at Glynn Visual Arts. The winners were as follows:
People category
First place: “Market Day’ by Phillip Mason
Second place: “Preparation” by Duke Smith
Third place: “Monster Energy” by Steve Bahrns
Honorable Mention: “Glacier Girl” by Ellen Smith
Open category
First place: “Red White and Blue” by Elma Andrews
Second place: “Reflections” by Robert Kelterborn
Third place: “Chevy” by Carol Ann Wages
Honorable mention: “Shoes and Boots” by Craig Warren
Honorable mention: “Beauty in Repose” by Robert Kelterborn
Nature category
First place: “Revealing the Moonlight Mate” by Charles Opper
Second place: “Froggy” by Jim Squires
Third place: “Looking for Love” by Elma Andrews
Honorable mention: “Unity” by Phillip Mason
Landscape category
First place: “Radiant Beam” by Steve Kendall
Second place: “Tortuga Dawn” by Duke Smith
Third place: “Full Speed Ahead” by Michael Milner
Honorable mention: “Through the Morning Mist” by Michael Milner
Honorable mention: “Two Horses” by Emory Moody
People’s Choice:
First place: “Foggy Morning” by Shirley Robinson
Second place: “Market Day” by Phil Mason
Third place: “All Alone” by Steve Kendall
Best of Show: “Radiant Beam” by Steve Kendall