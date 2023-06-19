Submitted by Nicole Miller
The Bible Baptist Institute recently held its commencement exercises with a total of 19 graduates, five from its three-year program and 14 from the associate program. For more information about the program, contact the church office at 912-264-2762 for details or visit their website at bbcbwk.com
Pictured on the front row are Chelsea Mussara, from left, Geri Lee, Pam O’Connor, Melissa Harden, Brenda Woods, Alicia Crews, Brienna Warren and Felicia Carroll. In the middle row are Jeff Miller, from left, Jonathan Mussara, Christian Flowers, Hayden Gordon, Danny Harden, Jordan Wasdin and Jacob Davis. In the back row are Cooper Miller, from left, Randy Mobley, Tracy Moody, Derek Chastain, Pastor Mike Landrum, Pastor Tim Ferrell, Jeff Harms and Eddie O’Connor.