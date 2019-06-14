Submitted by Nicole Miller
The Bible Baptist Institute, a ministry of Bible Bible Church, recently held its commencement exercises. This year there were a total of 28 graduates: 20 from the three year program and eight from the associate program. For more information on the program, visit www.bbcbwk.com and click on the “Bible Baptist Institute” link. Pictured are Angel Dickerson, from left, Patsy Hewitt, Grace Hewitt, Christina Collett, Diane Ternest, Linda Dickerson, Jeanette Waidelich, Diane Evans, Jason Dickerson and Judy Thomas.
On the platform are Chuck Flowers, from left, Marie Joseph, Kaycee Harden, Kali Nyeste, Kathy Hopkins, Chris Nyeste, Bobby McCormick, Tommy Simpson, Pastor Mike Landrum, Keith Rustin, Katie Blair, Paul Rubel, Katie Bradley, Dorothy Alford and Guy Still.