Submitted by Nicole Miller

The Bible Baptist Institute recently held its commencement exercises. This year, they had 21 graduates. Twelve were from the three-year program and nine from the associate program.

From the three-year program, graduates included: Haley Chastain, Gwen Clements, Christian Flowers, Hayden Gordon, Kylie Hall, Claire Hunter, Jana Hunter, Geri Lee, Cooper Miller, Pam Mussara, Janis Rivers and Carleigh Simpson.

From the associate program: Dorothy Alford, Dennis Bernal, Katie Bradley, Hannah Branch, Kirk Branch, Derek Chastain, Kaycee Harden, Sharon Hendeson and Wendy Pruitt.

Pictured are the Bible Baptist Institute graduates.

