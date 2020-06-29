062920_biblebaptist

Submitted by Nicole Miller

The Bible Baptist Institute, a ministry of Bible Bible Church, held its commencement exercises on June 7. This year saw a total of 17 graduates, including 11 from the three year program; and six from the associate program. For more information about this program, contact the church office at 912-264-2762. The website is www.bbcbwk.com.

Three year program graduates include Sierra Branch, Julie Chastain, Alicia Crews, Carter Miller, Harris O’Connor, Cody Ragsdale, Hannah Ragsdale, Andy Simpson, Caleb Still and Haylie Still. Not pictured is AJ Thompson. Graduates of the associate program were Shanelle Richardson, Wesley Thomas and Angela Young. Not pictured are Jesse Merrell, Muriel Merrell and Idora Palmer.

