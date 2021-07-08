07.05.21_Babyday
Buy Now

Submitted by Nicole Miller

Bible Baptist Church recently celebrated all babies ages 0-24 months at its annual Baby Day program. Pictured are the Rev.Mike Landrum and parents and their children from Bible Baptist Church.

More from this section

Glynn EMA: Elsa to bring "rainy and windy day"

Glynn EMA: Elsa to bring "rainy and windy day"

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to pass this way Wednesday, bringing a daylong deluge accompanied by high winds and the possibility of downed trees and utility lines throughout the Golden Isles, said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Alec Eaton.

+18
Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

Golden Isles celebrates the Fourth of July

Residents and visitors of the Golden Isles enjoyed a festivities-packed Fourth of July weekend that included parades, the Sunshine Festival 5K, fireworks and more. Many traveled to the area for the overcast but fun weekend. Runners and walkers rose early Sunday morning to participate in the …