Submitted by Brittany Tate
Brunswick High School won the 2019 Mathematics and Science Bowl recently hosted by the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. Brunswick High students took first place in the written portion and first place in the buzzer rounds to clinch the overall first place of the varsity competition beating out teams from across the region. Kim Hawthorne was the group’s teacher sponsor.
Pictured are Isaac Corbitt, from left, Ian Carpenter, Mackenzie Buck and Casey Griffin, captain.