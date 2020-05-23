Submitted by Michele Hutchins
Okefenoke REMC recently announced the 2020 OREMC Scholarship winner — Michelle Liu.
Michelle is a Brunswick High School student and the daughter of Yun Chen and Qiang Chen. She is a member of Student Council, FBLA, United Community Junior Board of Directors, BETA Club and National Honors Society. Her honors and awards include Community Service Award, National AP Scholar and Georgia Certificate of Merit. Liu is an active volunteer at the Humane Society, Salvation Army and Keeping Golden Isles Beautiful.
Michelle will attend Harvard University where she will pursue a degree in economics. Her goal is to manage a microfinance organization to help low-income individuals and small businesses with a primary focus on immigrants and non-native English speakers.
This is the 27th year OREMC has awarded scholarships to students residing in one of the eight counties it serves — Glynn, Camden, Brantley, Charlton, Ware and Wayne counties in Georgia.
Ten scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to students accepted to a college or technical school and based on their autobiographical sketch, academic achievement, extra-curricular and community service activities, letters of recommendation and financial need. Their awards bring OREMC’s total scholarships to $240,000