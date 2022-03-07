031422_honorband
Submitted by John Birge

The Brunswick High School Honor Band recently earned placement in the Georgia Music Educators 2022 District 8 Honor Band.

They were selected based on a rigorous audition process and spent three day working with other musicians to prepare a concert.

Pictured on the front row are Alexis Romero, from left, Ari Stephan, Alex Stephan, Sarah Spence, Kenzie Nunn, Kamea Thrower and Quame’ Pierre.

On the second row are Cameron Hopper, Sarah Kennedy, Liam Nunn, Jarrod Cathey, Will Corey and Zachary Whitesides.

