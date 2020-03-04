Submitted by John Birge
Brunswick High Band students recently earned placement in the 2020 Georgia Music Educators District 9 Honor Band. The event was held at Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island from Feb. 6 to 8 and involved three days of intense rehearsal followed by a finale concert.
Members were selected based on a rigorous audition.
Pictured on the front row are Lindsey Sparks, from left, Sarah Spence, Ari Stephan, Dezie Pryor, Kaitlyn Oswalt, Riley Dunn, Kenzie Nunn, Nataysha Woods, Anna Forsman, Shannon Ross, Christo Hickey, Grace Horton, Emma O’Brien, Mackenzie Skorupski and Alex Stephan.
On the back row are Jacob Bady, from left, Wyatt Sanders, Peter Smiley, Joseph Birge, Clay Simpson, Will Corey, Sarah Kennedy, Liam Nunn, Jacob Harris, Jack Breslin, William Buyan, Jeremiah Foreman, Abby Richardson and Ansley Carter.