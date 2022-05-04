Submitted by Shakir Robinson
Brunswick High School graduate and former U.S. Naval Academy football player Capt. Shakir Robinson visited Brunswick to award scholarships to area students. Robinson formed his Dare to be Your Best Scholarship in 2011 to give back to his hometown.
U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Evan Brush recently completed a Half Ironman Triathlon and donated more than $1,800 to the scholarship fund.
Robinson and Brush served together in Okinawa, Japan. Another of Robinson’s fellow servicemen, Lt. Diwak Joshi, also donated.
Scholarship recipients included Carla Ramírez-Silva, who received a $1,000 scholarship. She will study nursing at an in-state university this fall.
Pictured are Carla, left, and Robinson.