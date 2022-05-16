Submitted by Shakir Robinson
Brunswick High School graduate and former U.S. Naval Academy football player Capt. Shakir Robinson recently visited Brunswick to award scholarships to area students. Robinson formed his Dare to be Your Best Scholarship in 2011 to give back to his hometown.
Recently, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Evan Brush ran a Half Ironman Triathlon and donated more than $1,800 to the scholarship fund. Robinson and Bush served together in Okinawa, Japan. Another of Robinson’s fellow servicemen, Lt. Diwak Joshi, also donated.
MaKenzie Broner was one of the scholarship receipients, receiving a check for $1,500. She plans to attend Fort Valley State University in the fall. Pictured are Robinson, left, and MaKenzie.