Submitted by Chasity Saunders
The 2022 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were held at the Embassy Suites. Twenty-nine queens were crowned and will represent the area for the coming year. All of the queens are looking forward to making many local appearances throughout the year as well as promoting their platforms and local community services. To have queens attend an event, contact director Chasity Saunders at 912-288-2444 or cgpp2013@gmail.com.
The St. Simons Queens are pictured. On the front row are Junior Miss Kennadie Noe, from left; Tiny Miss Vai’Lyn D’Ahn Moses; Wee Miss Shylar Ellis; and Little Miss Supreme Blakely Steverson. On the back row are Teen Miss Alana Underwood, from left; Miss Lily Seeman; Classic Miss Ashley O’Quinn, holding Baby Miss Collee Jane Dykes; Little Miss Kaylyn Davis; and Young Miss Alexandria. Seawell; and.