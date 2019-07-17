Submitted by Heather Heath
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Apex’s Theatre Studio Inc.’s Bard Bus at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
They will present an 80 minute, faced-paced version of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
For young artists between the ages of 8-14, the Apex Theatre Studio Inc. (501c3) is the only training program in Northeast Florida which provides a training program specifically for the intermediate to advanced level theatre student through challenging interactions with faculty.
Tickets for the performance are only $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday at the Ritz Theatre or by calling 912-262-6934.
For more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Pictured are the Bard Bus performers.