Submitted by Greer Anderson
United Community Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Golden Isles Veterans Village as part of its ongoing effort to support community organizations aligned with the goals of economic empowerment and housing strategies.
The Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative Inc.’s mission is to build a transitional community of 30 tiny homes where veterans can reside and a community center to gather, while receiving the counseling, physical and mental health support and job training necessary to help them heal and become ready to reintegrate into society.
Pictured are Mason Waters, regional president of United Community Bank, from left, John Bartosh and Lorene Reid, both of Golden Isles Veterans Village, and Greer Anderson, regional banking manager of United Community Bank.