Submitted by Laura Young
Recently, representatives from Ameris Bank presented Southeast Georgia Health System with a $400,000 check to benefit the Camden hospital.
The bank is participates in the Georgia HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Hospital Program which is the program that facilitated the donation.
Pictured are Donna Gowen Poe, senior vice president-commercial lending, Ameris Bank, from left; Michael D. Hodges, Southeast Georgia Coast Market president of Ameris Bank; Scott Raynes, MBA, MA, president & CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System; J. Brad Danowski, city president of Ameris Bank; Terri Bennett, assistant branch manager at Ameris Bank.