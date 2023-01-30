Submitted by Whitney Long
At the recent annual meeting and luncheon for the Auxiliary Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI), members and volunteers heard updates and stories from from Dr. Lindsey Rish, medical director at HGI and Paula Di Landro, HGI executive director as well presenting board member Donna Johnson an award for volunteer of the year.
The meeting concluded with a donation of $120,000 to HGI s as a result of fundraising efforts from Open Homes Open Hearts neighborhood fundraisers and from the 2022 Wine, Women & Shoes Golden Isles yearly fundraiser. This year’s upcoming Wine, Women & Shoes Golden Isles is sold out but if interested in being on the waitlist, email wwsgoldenisles@gmail.com.
Pictured on the front row are Grace Nudd, from left, Melissa Stroud, Sabrenia McKenzie, Janet Higginbotham and Lynn Lewis.
On the second row are Julie Westphal, from left, Zaida Harris, Joan Hearn, Glenn Ferrell, Melinda Dickinson, Whitney Long, Lori Fiveash, Donna Johnson and Paula Dilandro.