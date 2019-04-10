Submitted by J. Charles Collins
Nick Doms, author of the new book “From Millionaires to Commoners,” recently spoke to the Jekyll Island Rotary Club.
Doms, a native of Belgium, became interested in the modern history of Jekyll Island’s state park era when he visited the island in 2014. He researched the Jekyll Island Authority’s archives in Atlanta, reading the minutes of every JIA board meeting starting with first board minutes in 1950. Pictured are Doms, left, with presenting Rotarian Tise Eyler.