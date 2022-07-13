Submitted by Barbara Ryan
St. Marys Little Theatre announced that auditions for the dramedy play “Call of the Swamp” will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, Georgia. Be prepared to sing a song of your choice and read from a script. Monologues are welcomed but optional.
Written by St. Marys Little Theatre founder Barbara Ryan Harris, “Call of the Swamp” takes place in the late 1950s in the Okefenokee Swamp. The roles needed to be filled include protagonist Nadine Mooney (female 20 to 30 years old), Tommy Lee (Nadine’s wannabe boyfriend, male 18 to 30 years old), gossiping ladies (five adults, all age range), moonshiner (male 25 to 70 years old), redneck sheriff (male 30 to 70 years old), lawyers (two males, ages 30 to 70) and dancing gators (kids ages 8 to 13). Most roles involve singing. For more information, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com or text 954-290-9873.