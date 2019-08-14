Ashantilly Center is looking for individuals and organizations to compete in its 12th annual Ice Cream Churn-Off on Sept. 1.
Competitors can bring their churns to the center at 3 p.m. to make their ice cream on site or make it at home and bring it at 4 p.m. ready to serve. Ashantilly will provide power, water and rock salt for those who want to make their ice cream on site.
Two quarts is the suggested size and competitors should not use a recipe that requires raw eggs.
Prizes will be given in people’s choice and individual categories and the winning business/organization will receive a display plaque. There is no entry fee.
The community is invited to come from 4 to 6 p.m. to taste the flavors. A $5 donation gets two tastes and three additional tastes are $5. There will also be a raffle for locally donated items. Raffle tickets are $1 each.
For more information or to register call 912-437-4473 or send an email to ashantillycenter@gmail.com.