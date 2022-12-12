Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation recently concluded its annual ARTrageous Bras fundraiser at the historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. This year’s event, which included 62 amazing bra entries, raised $33,460 for the health system’s cancer care programs and Mammograms in Motion.
Designed by Health System team members, local businesses and community members, the ARTrageous Bras were displayed at the Brunswick and Camden campuses throughout October. During that time, the Foundation collected $1 votes to determine the top 10 favorite bras for the live auction which, as usual, did not disappoint.
Models Sarah Bessent, RN, and Jana Clary, RN, Emergency Care Center, Brunswick Campus; Davida Harris, Eta Gamma Zeta, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; Katrina Howard, MPH, infection preventionist, Senior Care Center-Brunswick; Mary Perkins; Naryan Solow, Jered LLC; and Amanda Wilcox-Williams, COTA, occupational therapy assistant, Rehabilitation Services, Brunswick Campus, showcased the top 10 bras on stage, and the remaining bras were featured in a silent auction.
