Submitted by Mathew Hill
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority worked with the Brunswick Mural Project on a piece of art for the Mansfield Parking Lot. The mural was conceived by Jeff LeMieux and proposed to the Brunswick Mural Project who put him in touch with commissioner Julie Martin and Jay Sellars of the JWSC. JWSC reimbursed LeMieux for paint cost and equipment rental (19 foot scissors lift from Sunbelt rentals). The Brunswick Mural Project also petitioned Mathew Hill and the DDA to underwrite a stipend for the artists involved, which was approved by vote at the last DDA meeting. The check was presented to Jeff LeMieux. Pictured are Mayor Pro-tem Julie Martin, from left, Jacob Billings, Lauren Moyer, Aurora Pope, Jeff Lemieux, Mathew Hill and Jay Sellars.