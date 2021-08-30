Recent Glynn Academy graduate Sali Boyer’s talents as an artist recently earned her a $250 check in a statewide competition sponsored by the Georgia Federation of Woman’s Clubs. She was sponsored by the group’s local chapter, the Brunswick Woman’s Club.
Her chalk pastel work, “Scarlet Vanitas,” impressed Glynn Academy art teacher Robert Smith, who suggested she enter it in the Brunswick Women’s Club district competition. Her work earned first place honors in district competition.
As a junior at Glynn Academy, Boyer also won an art contest at the annual CoastFest event hosted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Boyer enters the College of Coastal Georgia this fall to major in business with plans to someday own a salon.
Pictured are Gail Cowan, art chair of the Brunswick Woman’s Club, from left, Sali Boyer, her mother, Brandi Boyer, and woman’s club president Patricia Porto.