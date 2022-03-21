Submitted by Ella Cart
The Art Gallery Stroll will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be five featured locations including ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road; Wallin Gallery, 3600 Frederica Road; Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road; the Artists’ Annex Gallery, 100 Sylvan Blvd Suite 170; and and Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive.
All of the galleries are on St. Simons Island. Artist Trish Rugaber is pictured with her painting called “Pileated Pair” at Art Trends Gallery.