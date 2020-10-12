Valdosta State University offered scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2020-2021 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university. This includes the following area residents:
Jacob Bady of Brunswick received the Music Alliance Scholarship; John Hunter of Brunswick received the Griffin Corporation Scholarship and the Music Alliance Scholarship; Winter Perkins of St. Marys received the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship; Oscar De La Rosa of Kingsland received the Jerry Jennett Chair Scholarship and the Kay Jennett Chair Scholarship; and Zoe Metz of Nahunta received the Maggie Webb Bridges and Michael Anthony Stoddard Fund Scholarship.