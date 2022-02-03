Submitted by Stephania Brown
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia recently added new board members.
Local additions to the nonprofit’s board include Litt Glover and Glenn Ferrell.
Glover attended Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia School of Law. He serves as vice president and general counsel of Batson-Cook Construction and is the president and CEO of Batson-Cook Development.
Ferrell has a bachelor’s of arts degree in marketing from University of Georgia and an MBA from Valdosta State. She currently is a financial advisor on St Simons Island.
She has been in practice for 10 years, the last four years at Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association.