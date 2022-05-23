Submitted by Cynthia Bauer
Students were recognized for their contributions to the success of the American Red Cross blood drive held at Brunswick High School this last school year.
Pictured is Katelyn Thrower.
A small contingent observed National Maritime Day on Saturday with prayers and the placement of a wreath in memory of five merchant seamen killed just offshore in a U-boat attack during World War II.
Football legend and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop on St. Simons Island on Friday.
Erick Caballero’s memories of the summer robotics camp he attended in middle school are foggy. But the impact the experience made remains clear to this day.
The decision to remove a Confederate monument from Hanover Square in downtown Brunswick earlier this week may have been premature, defenders of the statue claim.
Lucky’s excitement was palpable when he spotted Ron Binkney’s copy of “Only You Can Be You. What Makes You Different Makes You Great.”