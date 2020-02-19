Submitted by Elaine Clark
American Legion Post 9 recently donated used American flags to Brunswick Memorial Park (BMP) Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation to be draped over veterans’ caskets when being cremated.
Pictured are Steve Hinson Senior vice commander of American Legion Post, with the Sons of the American Revolution, from left; Kimberly Stevenot, office assistant BMP; Tommy Dixon, Commander of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 9; Candice Parker Jones, BMP administrative director; and Bennie Williams, Commander of American Legion Post 9, Commander of American Legion District 8, chairman of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles and secretary of Coastal Georgia Honor Flight.