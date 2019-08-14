Submitted by Steven Hinson
Recently, the Brunswick American Legion Post 9 officers for the 2019-2020 year were inducted at their July general meeting. The department of Georgia vice-commander John Griffin performed the ceremony. The 2019-2020 officers are commander Bennie Williams Sr.; vice- commander is Steven Hinson Jr.; vice-commanders are Norman Strickland Sr. and David Gallagher Jr.; adjutant is Lynette Gallagher; sergeant-at-arms is Tom Bollinger; and judge advocate is Jack Campbell. Pictured are Bennie Williams, from left, Norman Strickland Sr., David Gallagher Jr., Lynett Gallagher, Jack Campbell and Tom Bollinger.