Submitted by J. Steven Hinson
Recently, the American Legion Brunswick Post 9 held its officer induction ceremony. The 2022-2023 officers are Bennie Williams, junior vice commander; Tony Parker, chaplain; John Orr, junior vice commander; J. Steven Hinson, commander; Otis “Skip” Putnam III, senior vice commander; John Cormican, junior vice commander/SAL commander; and Janice Westberry, junior vice commander/adjutant. Pictured are Bennie Williams, from left, Tony Parker, John Orr, J. Steven Hinson, Otis “Skip” Putnam III, John Cormican and Janice Westberry.