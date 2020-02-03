Ambassadors of Georgia Power visits member Tean Jackson Feb 3, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submitted by Tean Jackson Members of the Ambassadors of Georgia Power recently visited its oldest member, age 94, Pat Aycock at her home. Pictured are Nancy Cox, Pat Aycock, Peggy Moore and Tean Jackson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Physician's office donates shoes Submitted by Laura Young St. Mark's charity, Hello Goodbuy, donates $33,050 this year; $1 million total Submitted by Louisa Nightingale SAR honors Vietnam veteran Submitted by Peter Dillon Ambassadors of Georgia Power visits member Submitted by Tean Jackson Brunswick hospital volunteer honored Submitted by Laura Young Volunteer honored at luncheon Submitted by Laura Young Latest News California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade Ryanair delays growth targets due to Boeing Max jet trouble Spain closes airspace at Madrid airport as drones reported Italians, Poles quarantined after coming back from China Most Popular Articles ArticlesBrunswick landmark has new ownerBig projects planned at Brunswick marinaCops: Robbers hit two Brunswick businesses since SaturdayCops: Machete-wielding bandits rob man on Johnston St.Rapper's leap of faith led to record dealTwo Brunswick Post state troopers among 30 fired for cheating at cadet schoolGiant chainsaw to slice up Golden RayReader upset elected officials skipped MLK paradePolice department abolishment bill clears committeeAttorney makes independent challenge to DA Latest e-Edition The Brunswick News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Coastal Illustrated Realtor Q&A - Allison Van der Veer Laura Anne Mabbett Newcomer Q&A Whitney Herndon - Local Q&A Auret Cavedo - Deisgner Q&A Featured e-Editions Coastal Illustrated e-Edition Jan 30, 2020 Coastal Illustrated e-Edition Jan 16, 2020 Coastal Cuisine Winter 2020 Jan 6, 2020 More Featured e-Editions Local Events Featured Businesses The Rooftop at Ocean Lodge 935 Beachview Dr, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 912-291-4300 Website Hendrix Heating & Cooling 912-462-6794 Website Jimmy's Barber & Style 710 Mall Blvd, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-554-0509 Currently Open Darien Animal Hospital 14155 Ga Highway 251, Darien, GA 31305 912-437-2112 Currently Open Website A-1 Carpet & Floor Coverings 4648 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-264-8386 Currently Open Website Stephen Kitchen, M.D. FACS 3226-B Hampton Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-265-0492 Currently Open Website College Place United Methodist Church 3890 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-265-4883 Website Seasons Of Japan 701 Glynn Isles Plaza, Brunswick, GA 31525 912-264-5280 Website Business Find a local business Featured Businesses Darien Animal Hospital 14155 Ga Highway 251, Darien, GA 31305 912-437-2112 Currently Open Website Coastal Eye Care 312 Redfern Village, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 912-638-8652 Georgia Coast Surgical 3226 Hampton Ave Ste F, Brunswick, GA 31520 912-264-9724 Website Find a local business