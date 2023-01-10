The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation presented a $60,000 grant to Memory Matters Glynn over the holidays to support its mission of supporting, educating and enriching the lives of individuals dealing with memory issues and the people who care for them. Located in Brunswick, Ga., Memory Matters provides free resources, social activities for persons with memory impairment, and support groups in Glynn County. To learn more visit www.memorymattersglynn.com.
Pictured are Andrea Mickelson, from left, Hilary Kent, Yolanda Neely, Julie Tharpe, Brooke Baskin, Billy Copelan and Jordan Andrew.