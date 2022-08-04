Submitted by Alexa Votsis
The annual Georgia Tech Student Send-Off event was held on July 31 at the home of Linda and Phil Allen on St. Simons Island. The local Georgia Tech Alumni Network hosted the event. It was a celebration of the incoming freshmen beginning their next big chapter in Atlanta with the students, their families and local Georgia Tech alumni.
The five incoming Georgia Tech freshmen, all graduates of Glynn Academy, are Parker Sams, Sydney Ritola, Ella Henry, Madeline McLean and Conner Haggerty.
Pictured are Gary Nikoukary, from, left, Alexa Golubski, Madeline McLean, Parker Sams, Sydney Ritola, Ella Henry, Conner Haggerty and Daren Pietsch.