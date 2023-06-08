Submitted by Martha Armstrong
The Coastal Georgia Alpha Delta Pi Alumnae Association recently held its Founders’ Day Luncheon to celebrate 172 years of sisterhood.
Thirty sisters and one guest gathered at the Sea Island Lodge on St. Simons Island for the luncheon.
Milestone Year Certificates were awarded to the following sisters: Anne Coleman, Alexa Golubski, Martha Demere, Melinda Dickinson, Lori Fiveash, Catherine McCrary, Judy Scarlett, Georgia Usry, Melinda White, Gigi Capes, Dee Davis, Susan Mathews, Pam Scruggs and Johanna Williams.
Special recognition went to three sisters who have been members of Alpha Delta Pi for more than 60 years. They were Harriett Claxton, Marie Dennard and Martha Green. Founded on May 15, 1851, Alpha Delta Pi is the oldest secret sorority for college women in the world.
The members are pictured at the luncheon.