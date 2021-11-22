Submitted by Martha Armstrong
The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi sorority participated in the sorority’s international Week of Service held in October. At the monthly luncheon, members Catherine McCrary and Kristin McKnight introduced Darcelle Burandt and Yoshi Jones from House of Hope in Brunswick, a residential home that provides services to minor girls who are survivors of sex trafficking. Pictured making a donation to House of Hope are Claire Jorgensen, alumnae association president, from left, Darcelle Burandt and Yoshi Jones from House of Hope, and Martha Armstrong, alumnae association treasurer.