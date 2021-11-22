112221_ADPI

Submitted by Martha Armstrong

The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi sorority participated in the sorority’s international Week of Service held in October. At the monthly luncheon, members Catherine McCrary and Kristin McKnight introduced Darcelle Burandt and Yoshi Jones from House of Hope in Brunswick, a residential home that provides services to minor girls who are survivors of sex trafficking. Pictured making a donation to House of Hope are Claire Jorgensen, alumnae association president, from left, Darcelle Burandt and Yoshi Jones from House of Hope, and Martha Armstrong, alumnae association treasurer.

DECA chapter at GA earns state awards

A student organization at Glynn Academy has accomplished several exciting feats this school year and is on track to continue earning state recognition before the academic year ends.

Judge denies another mistrial motion from Gough

Defense attorney Kevin Gough, representing one of the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, had another mistrial motion denied inside the courthouse Friday while shooting down rumors of a plea deal outside the courtroom.