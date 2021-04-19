Betty Van Lunsford
Betty Van Lunsford has served faithfully as a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Tau Chapter for 35 years.

She has served two terms as president, president-elect and treasurer.

She is currently fulfilling duties as secretary.

Lunsford is pictured.

