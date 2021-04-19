Betty Van Lunsford has served faithfully as a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Tau Chapter for 35 years.
She has served two terms as president, president-elect and treasurer.
She is currently fulfilling duties as secretary.
Lunsford is pictured.
There was blue sky in the paintings produced Saturday at Albert’s Plein Air Affair at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, but that had seemed doubtful with dawn’s light rain.
McIntosh County finally blessed its shrimp boat fleet Sunday albeit in a downsized fashion after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
Sometimes people have a need to change course in their lives, and that’s precisely the case for Robert Echols. Robert, who with his wife, Wendi, and their sons, Kaemon and Reagan, recently opened the new Pedego Electric Bike store on St. Simons Island, had a great career with a leading mecha…
When schools pivoted abruptly in March 2020 to at-home learning in Glynn County, many educators began to think of ways to make the final months of the year special — especially for high school seniors.