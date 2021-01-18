122120_ADK

Submitted by Melanie Spivey

Georgia Alpha Delta Kappa has recently partnered with House of Hope. The organization aids young girls at House of Hope and is concerned about the traumas they have endured.

More than $5,000 has been raised by Alpha Delta Kappa, which will help House of Hope provide needed kitchen appliances for the continued care of the girls in the program. A picture painted by artist Jane Callahan has been presented to the House of Hope. Further gifts will be coming to the House, as they will be a designated altruistic project in the coming year.

Pictured are Darcelle Burandt, from left, Norma Rushing, Selenta Jackson, Jewel Hendricks, Melba Priestly and Ann Maxwell.

