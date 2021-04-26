042621_alphakappa

Submitted by Melanie Spivey

Around the world, Alpha Delta Kappa members combine their energies and talents to enrich the lives of others through thousands of community-based altruistic projects. This month, members donated canned vegetables and fruits to Faithworks’ food bank Sparrow’s Nest in Brunswick. Pictured standing are Patricia McVeigh, from left; Nancy Zell, vice-president of membership; Nancy Bone; Betty Lunsford, Secretary; Clara Fried, Chaplain; and Ann Maxwell, past co-president. Pictured seated are Mary Hammond, from left; Michelle Riner, president; and Martha King, past co-president.

More from this section

Pampering the women in your life

Pampering the women in your life

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa, but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter skin. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you will want to put Golden Isles Center f…

+2
Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate the dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate this dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.