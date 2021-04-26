Submitted by Melanie Spivey
Around the world, Alpha Delta Kappa members combine their energies and talents to enrich the lives of others through thousands of community-based altruistic projects. This month, members donated canned vegetables and fruits to Faithworks’ food bank Sparrow’s Nest in Brunswick. Pictured standing are Patricia McVeigh, from left; Nancy Zell, vice-president of membership; Nancy Bone; Betty Lunsford, Secretary; Clara Fried, Chaplain; and Ann Maxwell, past co-president. Pictured seated are Mary Hammond, from left; Michelle Riner, president; and Martha King, past co-president.