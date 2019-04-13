Submitted by Melanie Spivey
Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met recently at a conference center at Southeast Georgia Health System to discuss plans for upcoming Fun Day in Macon. Details were also shared concerning International Convention in Minnesota in July.
Members brought laundry detergent to be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House in Savannah.
Pictured seated are Patricia McVeigh, from left, Michelle Riner, Clara Fried and Mary Hammond. Standing are Ann Maxwell, from left, Eubie Lee Crosby, Martha King, Dana Soloman, Nancy Bone and Yvette Keel.