Submitted by Melanie Spivey
Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa celebrated the new year by meeting in the conference room at Gather on Altama Street next to Brunswick High and across from College of Coastal Georgia. The group voted to support PROJECT CHEER which will help build a children’s home in Tanzania. The home will have at least 44 beds and more children will be rescued from poverty.
Pictured seated are Ann Maxwell, from left, Betty Lunsford, Mary Hammond, Melanie G. Spivey. Standing on the front row are Michelle Riner, from left, Nancy Zell, Patricia McVeigh, Tamara Daughtry, Lynn Prichett, Dina Cutforth, Alicia Benton and Martha King.
Standing on the back row are Beth Cox, from left, Dana Solomon, Debbie Gilfillan, Clara Fried and Claire Muthig.