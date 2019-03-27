Submitted by Melanie Spivey
Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa hosted the Golden Isles spring district meeting at the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Members from all over Georgia gathered there and received information about Fun Day in Macon in April and Alzheimer’s “The Longest Day” in June. Altruistic project for the meeting was “The House of Hope” in Brunswick, Georgia. Members donated $1,049.72 to this worthy organization which helps girls 12 to 18 years old who have been traumatized by sex trafficking. Pictured are Brenda Harris, district chair, from left; Alpha Omicron; Shelley Hendrix of House of Hope; Martha King and Ann Maxwell, co-presidents of Tau Chapter.