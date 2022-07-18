Submitted by Melanie Spivey

Georgia Tau members of Alpha Delta Kappa recently attended a Gulf Regional workshop in Jacksonville at the Southbank Hotel.

Pictured are Billinel Cahill, from left, Betty Lunsford, Melanie Spivey and Scarlet Butzin.

